Dayton's Nokian Tyres introduced the Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT, a made-in-USA all-terrain tire that helps drivers extend their adventures.
The new all-terrain, all-weather tire is forged to thrive in all weather conditions and on the roughest roads. Nokian Tyres offers the Outpost nAT with a Pothole Protection warranty; if the tire is damaged by a pothole or road hazard, Nokian Tyres will replace it for free.
The Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT – which stands for “North American all-terrain” or “new all-terrain” – will exclusively be made at Nokian Tyres’ Dayton, Tennessee factory. The tire is tailored to the demands of North American roads and only available to drivers in the United States and Canada.
“We’ve made the Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT to help drivers thrive on all surfaces and road conditions,” said Nokian Tyres North America Director of Products Steve Bourassa. “It is one of the toughest tires we’ve ever made, but it also offers a comfortable and durable ride for drivers of SUVs, crossovers and pickups.”
The new tire joins Nokian Tyres’ popular all-terrain, all-weather Nokian Tyres Outpost Family, which also includes the slightly less aggressive Nokian Tyres Outpost APT. Both tires are part of the growing portfolio of tires produced at Nokian Tyres’ LEED v4 Silver-certified, award-winning factory in Southeast Tennessee, which is one of the most advanced, sustainable tire production facilities in the world.
Meeting the demands of North American roads
The Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT offers several features that equip North American drivers to extend their toughness, terrain and travel.
The new tire has an aggressive tread pattern that helps drivers extend their terrain. Summit Sidewalls and shoulder notches offer extra grip when the tire sinks into soft surfaces, and Dual X Canyons provide sturdy handling on challenging terrain like mud, snow and sand.
The Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT is stocked with technology that allows drivers to extend their toughness in the most rugged environments. Aramid Tough Shield technology gives the tire ultimate durability and puncture resistance. The tire’s tread and sidewalls are protected by extremely strong Aramid fibers - the same material used in protective vests and in the aerospace industry.
The Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT offers high mileage thanks to a tailored tread whose landscape is forged with protective features. It comes with a 60,000-mile / 100,000-kilometer treadwear warranty. A canyon-deep tread pattern extends the tire’s service life. And a sustainable rubber compound allows drivers to get the most out of every journey, creating an efficient and sustainable driving experience.
Just like its sister product, the Nokian Tyres Outpost APT, the new tire comes with three-peak mountain snowflake certification. Unlike traditional all-season tires, this all-weather product is built for use in snow, slush and temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius).
Drivers can click here to learn more about the Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT.