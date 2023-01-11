Nokian Tyres is planning a huge expansion at their Rhea County location in 2023.
In the coming months, 75 new jobs will be added at the Dayton factory, which will allow the company to nearly double production to some 4 million tires a year.
The State Department of Economic and Community Development Sam Willis said on Wednesday this will help current and future generations.
"This process is not about us, but it's about our kids and it's about our grandkids... it's about opportunities that we're providing for future generations to impact their lives and have a better life."
Nokian is also building a tire distribution warehouse in Rhea County.
Hiring at their Dayton facility begins in March. You can find more hiring information here.