Nokian Tyres has finished hiring more than 100 new workers for its factory in Rhea County following a recruitment campaign that began earlier this year.
According to a press release from the company, 125 workers have been hired at its factory in Dayton as the company prepares to double production at the facility by 2024. The recruitment campaign that took place from March to July brings the team to more than 475 employees.
The press release says a majority of the new team members will serve as production operators. The company also hired specialists in maintenance, quality, logistics and general administration. New employees are working alongside mentors in each production area in a personalized training program designed to maintain quality and culture as the factory grows.
Nokian Tyres continues to add equipment that will allow the Dayton Factory to produce as many as four million all-season and all-weather tires per year by 2024. Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the production building that will be ready in summer 2024. The storage facility will join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada and will serve a growing volume of customers in the Sun Belt.
Nokian Tyres opened its Dayton Factory in fall 2019 and began producing tires for commercial sale in early 2020. A 2021 hiring campaign enabled the factory to expand to four shifts and 24/7 production. The current equipment expansion allows Nokian Tyres to add light truck tires to the Dayton Factory’s product mix.