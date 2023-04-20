Dayton-based Nokian Tyres is helping in the development of the Cumberland Trail in Rhea County in honor of Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The Cumberland Trails Conference will use the donated funds to purchase trail-building supplies as it works on the Rhea County portion of the Cumberland Trail.
The trail is a linear state park that boasts 28 segments, which span from the top to bottom of Tennessee. When it is completed, the trail will extend more than 300 miles from Signal Mountain to Cumberland Gap.
“We are honored to support construction of the Cumberland Trail in our backyard,” said Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory Operations Director David Korda. “The trail showcases East Tennessee’s beauty and will give Rhea County residents a great place to hike and explore.”
The CTC will work with Tennessee State Parks to design and construct the trail, with the CTC provideing labor, equipment, supplies and vehicles to build the trail, much of it by hand in challenging terrain.
In addition to funds from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the CTC relies on volunteer labor and private donations to conduct its trail work.
“We are grateful, honored and energized by this generous support from Nokian Tyres,” said CTC Executive Director Savana Keeton. “Local support for our trail-building work is key to completing the Cumberland Trail through Rhea County, and it will pay off for Rhea Countians and all who come to hike the trail. We know that Nokian Tyres is dedicated to caring for the environment; this donation underscores its dedication to providing opportunities for people to enjoy it.”