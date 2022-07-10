An event happening every Sunday in July aims to reduce gun violence. The first one was held Sunday and welcomed dozens of people at Miller Park in Chattanooga and is sponsored by local organizations and government agencies.
The event targets young people and features free activities in a safe environment so they can keep busy. The hope is that this helps some stay out of getting into gangs or other crimes.
It has music, video game trucks, food trucks, a photo-booth, and resources such as the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for people to enjoy.
The event is called "No Smoke Sundays" and is a slang for no conflict Sundays.
"It's a way to connect with people without all the extra drama," said Audriuna Jenkins, a 13-year-old who attended the event.
"We want to continue to create safe spaces for our young people, giving them opportunities to gather," said Ladarius Price, the co-founder of the Lighthouse Collective. "And hopefully change the trajectory of their thought process. Maybe they could be thinking of doing something negative, maybe they could be thinking of picking up a gun."
It gets Chattanooga youth involved amid the recent mass shootings.
"Coming to an environment like this where it is fully charged. With a lot of positivity and positive people talking to people that love them and care about them. This could really change their mindset," said Price.
"I like it because it's so many smiling faces, and everybody having fun," said 12-year-old Arterriuna Allen.
It allows kids to be kids during a tough time.
Price said he might want to extend No Smoke Sundays past July. The event runs from 6pm-8pm.