The first 'No Smoke Sunday' of 2023 is today from 6-8 p.m.
Young people in and around Chattanooga are encouraged to come out to the Howard High School Football Field on Sunday, June 4th for music, food trucks, games, contests, water fun, and so much more!
The Lighthouse Collective hosts these events to create a safe space for kids to hang out with supervision and structure, as well as to comfort others in a dangerous and uncertain time of gun violence.
The event is free and open to both teens and families.
No Smoke Sundays offer middle and high school aged kids a safe, drama-free way to connect with friends and have some fun.
— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) June 4, 2023
LaDarius Price with the Lighthouse Collective reminds the public that police will be heavily enforced and present.
See the full calendar of scheduled events in June at www.lighthousecollectivecha.org.