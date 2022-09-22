It was an amazing week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
The lowest score was an 81 – at Taco Town in Hixson.
Due to their being no extremely low scores, we want to celebrate the restaurants that excelled this week.
Congratulations to Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga, Varnell Nutrition in Dalton, Whiskey Thief in Chattanooga, Tropical Cuisine in Ooltewah and Off the Grill Express in Hixson on your perfect scores!
There is an update to last week’s failing score – La Aletna Mexican Restaurant scored a 93 on its follow-up inspection.
The inspector said the priority violations were fixed.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Boulevard Sale Creek, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 7408 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Element Hotel 2312 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A Mother’s Love 1380 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Salsarita’s 2115 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Annoor Academy of Chattanooga 2533 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sale Creek Middle/High School 211 Patterson Road Sale Creek, TN
- 99 Rumors 3884 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Subway #25056 6054 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Wally’s 6521 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 KFC K365006 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Rafael’s 3877 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated Bakery 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mission BBQ 1926 Gunbarrel Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Jack’s Family Restaurant #261 3530 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Don Juan’s Taqueria Mexicana 6016 Ringgold Road Suite 110
- 100 Sunny Nails & Day Spa 5317 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Edwin Hotel 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal CHN002 4416 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Be Caffeinated 1263 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McDonald’s 3342 4608 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Figgy’s Sandwhich Shop 611 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald’s 9211 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Chattanooga State College Pizza 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whiskey Thief 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chattanooga Rescue Mission 1512 S Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Melodee’s Diner 3904 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cheddar’s 2014 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Rafael’s Italian 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Salvation Army 800 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Pizza Bros Southside 1800 Broad Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga State Community College M/F 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alan Gold’s Inc. 1100 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Big Buff 92 BBQ 1709 Wilson Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Snow Days Shaved Ice 6238 Rivoli Drive Apartment 302 Hixson, TN
- 100 California Smothered Burritos (Mobile) 5612 Alabama Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taqueria El Chido 6925 Shallowford Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5425 Highway 153 Suite 165 Hixson, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Tropical Cuisine 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Suite 110 Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tata’s Grill 5908 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 TownePlace Suites East Ridge 6801 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Guthrie’s Restaurant 1235 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Middle/High School 2650 Sam Powell Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Chatterie LLC (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 97 Erlanger East Hospital 1751 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Thai Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Highway Suite 12 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Tasty Donuts 9448 Bradmore Lane Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Taco Town 5425 Highway 153 Suite 137 Hixson, TN
- 97 Soddy Elementary School 260 School Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 94 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 88 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Steve’s Landing 1145 Poling Circle Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Purpose Point Learning Academy 4801 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hana Steak and Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-
- Up)
- 100 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E 8 th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 846 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare @ Volkswagen 7372 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9304 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Street Quesadilla Cart 4721 Montview Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 E 32 nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Mike’s Smokehouse 3147 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express and Suites 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Hardee’s 5525 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Wood Oven Kitchen 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 IHOP #3380 5814 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Jack’s Family Restaurant #347 9315 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Waffle House #1654 4343 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Delia’s Mexican Food 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bethel – Stanley Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Off the Grill Express 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Bethel – Poindexter Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Bethel – Exchange Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Mike’s Hole in the Wall 535 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Quality Inn & Suites 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Jack’s Family Restaurant #322 6411 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #31680 6429 Lee Highway Suite 115 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Honest Pint 35 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 The Powdered Pearl 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 90 Armando’s 1814 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Pier 8 Boiling Seafood 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Quality Inn Continental Breakfast 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Avenue Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 93 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2325 McGrady Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 East Cleveland Early Childhood Center 1450 Strawberry Lane Cleveland, TN
- 99 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar 4305 Holiday Inn Expressway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Longhorn Steakhouse 4305 Holiday Inn Expressway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Stadium 773 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 85 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 La Altena Mexican Restaurant 2311 SE Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Ronnie’s Diner 1235 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 DBA Peachy Juice Bar 215 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 The Village Bake Shop 201 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Rebel Drive-In 1010 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Dandelion’s Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1 st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger 201 Keith Street SW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 94 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen #2210 578 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 O’Charley’s #249 148 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tri-State Exhibition Center Concession Stand 200 Natures Trail SW McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Chicken Salad Chick 250 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Charleston Elementary Cafeteria 8797 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 98 Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Highway Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 McDonald’s #6843 2365 APD-40 Bypass Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cheddar’s Scratch Bar 578 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 99 Arby’s (LaFayette Road) 2392 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 83 Krystal CHNf06 2560 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 96 The Blink 14049 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, GA
- 93 Covenant College Cafeteria 14049 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, GA
Murray County
- 97 Los Faroles Mexican Restaurant, Inc. 2588 Springplace Smyrna Road Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 93 Dari-Dip 302 W Villanow Street LaFayette, GA
- 84 Greg’s Restaurant 1260 N Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 86 Little Caesars 804 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 McDonald’s – LaFayette 1101 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 93 Amigos Mexican Conina, LLC 555 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Choo Choo BBQ Chickmauga 12960 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 99 McDonald’s – Chickamauga 106 LaFayette Road Chuckamauga, GA
- 100 NHC Healthcare Rossville 1425 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 86 Old South Restaurant 796 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 96 The Dinner Bell 3258 Chattanooga Valley Road Flintstone, GA
- 81 Madi’s on Main 1391 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Varnell Nutrition 3925 Cleveland Highway Suite A Dalton, GA
- 89 Schlotzsky’s Deli 1325 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 New Hope Elementary 1175 New Hope Road Dalton, GA
- 100 New Hope Middle School 1325 New Hope Road Dalton, GA
- 97 Ci Ci’s Pizza 1345 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA