Good morning, today is the day we’ve all been waiting for after the rainy past week (or at least most of us have). There is no rain in the forecast today. It won’t be the sunniest day, but it should be dry. There will be clouds this morning, including some areas of fog, particularly for our mountaintops. Clouds will partially clear as the day progresses with highs near 58. Tonight will have increasing clouds again and a slim chance for a spotty sprinkle. Lows will be cool in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. It will generally be dry, but there could be a stray sprinkle. Then, big rain returns on Wednesday and will continue into Thursday morning. Another 1-3” will be possible with rain heavy at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s, then up to 55 on Thursday. By Thursday night, colder air will move into our area. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will top out only in the 40s. Morning lows over the weekend will be frigid in the 20s – at least it will be dry with sunshine.