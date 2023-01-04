The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a driver is uninjured after the end of her vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday.
It happened around 1:00PM in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing.
The sheriff's office said the woman's pickup truck got stuck on the tracks after driving off the roadway. Deputies attempted to notifify Norfolk Southern but an oncoming train was unable to stop.
The driver was able to leave the truck before impact and no one was injured.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.