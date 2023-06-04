Chattanooga firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in the 7500 block of Noah Reid Rd just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused the fire.

Upon arrival, crews learned a father and daughter spotted the fire and evacuated the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to exterior and the fire was extinguished by fire personnel.

The Chattanooga Fire Department say there are no injuries at this time.

