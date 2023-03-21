A family is safe after good Samaritans knocked on their doors to alert them of their home being on fire on Tuesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) said.
It happened in the 2400 block of North Chamberlain Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.
After arriving, responders found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic. Firefighters went inside of the house to quickly extinguish the flames.
No one was hurt. CFD said the fire caused "significant damage" the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown but appears to have been accidental, CFD said.