Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Harrison Tuesday afternoon.
The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 6039 Porter Drive just before 4:00 p.m. to find heavy smokes and flames showing on the second floor and roof.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM), the homeowner was home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire as well as the cost of damages have yet to be determined.
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Chattanooga Fire Department, and Hamilton County EMS also responded to the scene.