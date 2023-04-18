A Tennessee man landed a record paddlefish from Cherokee Lake, accoridng to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
The massive fished weighed a whopping 149 lbs, and measured 79 5/8 inches in length, and 44 3/8 inches around.
With the fish, Henry Dyer of Kingston has set the Tennessee state record for his paddlefish.
👀 BIG FISH ALERT! 🎣 Tennessee angler Henry Dyer of Kingston with the new STATE RECORD paddlefish from Cherokee Lake! 149 lbs., 79 5/8” length, 44 3/8” girth. #tnwildlife #tntrophyroom #staterecord pic.twitter.com/DO012oe3C6— TWRA (@tnwildlife) April 18, 2023