It was a wonderful week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
One restaurant in Cleveland, did score quite low when an inspector found employees were not properly washing their hands.
La Altena Mexican Restaurant on Treasury Drive scored a 73.
The inspector said there were two food items cooling for 18 hours and the restaurant had to throw out 15 pounds of food.
An employee was seen using tongs that were laying in raw chicken and then without changing gloves and washing their hands the employee was using clean plates, utensils and food.
According to the inspector there was not any chlorine sanitizer dispensing from the dishwasher.
The menu was missing asterisks to warn customers about partially cooked foods.
All of the priority violations showed the inspector there was a lack of managerial control.
The inspector reminded the restaurant of the food safety training available in Bradley County.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Foodlamo 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Final Girl Vegan Food Mobile 2207 E 14th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nic & Norman’s 1386 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower School 1009 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kevin Brown’s Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More (Mobile) 850 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Mariscos Vallarta 2318 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #1780 10157 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Windy City Eatz (Mobile) 207 Sequoia Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Hotel 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s 3105 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mainstay Suites 7030 Amin Drive Chattanooga, TN.
- 94 Nola Girls Gumbo LLC (Mobile) 1502 Mike Edd Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N Mack Smith Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Armando’s 5700 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E. 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Breakfast 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Melva Dean Theatre 3201 Cilo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mr. T’s Pizza LLC 3924 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main Street Suite 11 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Ave. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chuy’s Chattanooga #76 2271 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #5 9453 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 J. Gumbo’s 5123 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Dos Bros Waterside 11 2396 Lifestyle Way Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Popeyes #5614 3352 S. Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Home 2 Suites 2330 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Wally’s 6521 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chick-fil-A 209 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Creeks Bend Golf Club 5900 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 99 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Stay Express Inn 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Soddy Daisy Middle School 200 Turner Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dwartha’s Helping Hands Childcare Center 105 N. Lovell Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #256 5744 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M. School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Peets Coffee Drive Thru 802 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Urban Stack 12 13th W. Street Chattanooga. TN
- 99 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Zaxby’s #66103 4815 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine 5845 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lucky’s 777 Bar & Grill 2536 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Westview Elementary School 9629 E. Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tasty Heaven Sandwiches 5950 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Outback Steakhouse Lounge 544 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Amigo’s 1906 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Montessori Elementary School 700 S. Hawthorne Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Express 5959 Shallowford Road Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Kim K Food & Drinks 2109 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Molcajete Mexican Restaurant 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Breakfast 4829 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 97 Sleepyhead Coffee 735 Broad Street Suite-104. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Salsarita’s 2115 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Goodman Coffee at St. Elmo 3913 St. Elmo Avenue Suite-B Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bonefish Grill 2115 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Buds Sports Bar 2115 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Memorial Hospital Child Care 2525 De Sales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizza Bros East Ridge 627 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 115 East Ridge, TN
- 94 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10 East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Arby’s #7482 8514 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Domino’s Pizza 8530 Hixson Pike, Suite 5 Hixson, TN
- 90 Mikes Smokehouse 3147 S. Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s #23381 8601 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Five Star Food McKee 10000 McKee Road Collegedale, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 The Next Door 100 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 E. 34th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 McDonald’s #1281 4123 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 McAlister’s Deli 708 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 BPOE Lodge 1944 Restaurant 235 2nd NE. Street Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Hardees-Springplace 2020 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th Street NW. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Los Compas Mobile Unit 131 Appalachia Trail Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 85 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 Burger King #4959 1445 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 The Pot and Pan Kitchen 8871 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Dairy Queen 275 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 94 Pizza Hut Delivery 165 Stuart Road NE #B3 Cleveland, TN
- 94 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 93 Blythe-Bower Elementary Cafeteria 604 20th Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Owl’s Nest Kitchen 271 Ashlin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 97 Blythe-Head Start 1075 Blythe Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 97 Kumo Asian Garden 169 Stuart NE. Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Applegate Motel 1857 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Donna’s Busy Bees 330 Ashlin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Fazolis 4550 N. Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Chef 126 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Rice N Go 4675 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Kiddie University Kitchen 1860 Executive Park Drive Cleveland, TN
- 73 La Altena Mexican Restaurant 2311 SE Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 96 Super 8 (Cont. Breakfast) 2044 Lafayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Krystal Restaurants LLC 15703 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Central Park 794 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Circus Tent Arena 751 Old Mill Road Ringgold, GA.
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Elementary School 311 Wolverine Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Middle School Pace Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 Davis Elementary School Highway 301 Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County High School Highway 136 Trenton, GA.
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Tara’s Sweets and Treats 1113 N Main Street Lafayette, GA.
Whitfield County
- 91 Jefferson’s 200 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA