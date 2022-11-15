A year after Gov. Bill Lee's administration presented plans to replace the state-owned Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga with a new $265 million facility on the same history-rich site, local efforts to find a suitable location elsewhere in Hamilton County remain a work in progress.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's administration and state legislators from Hamilton County say they continue to work on alternative sites for a new facility to replace the 62-year-old hospital. The city, local lawmakers and historical preservationists want to fold the property where the hospital is now situated into the U.S. National Park Service's Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.
Kelly last year described the 956-acre historical district last year in a letter to the governor as a "gem of public space in the heart of Chattanooga" and expressed hopes of integrating the 107-acre psychiatric hospital property into the adjoining 956-acre Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.
