Bledsoe County High School will host a no-cost medical clinic June 3rd-12th, open to everyone who needs care.
Military members will offer various services, including vision, dental, mental health, and basic medical, all entirely free of charge and without any income or residency requirements.
Patients of any age are welcome, with no ID necessary, and will be attended to on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The clinic will be open from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm CT, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm CT.
The clinic will be hosted at Bledsoe High School, 877 Main Street, Pikeville, TN 37367.
More information is available on their Facebook here.