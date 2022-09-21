A Niota mayoral candidate will be taken to court for harassment by the City of Niota.
The candidate, Cassandra Nowotnik, alleges the City of Niota is conspiring against her to dissuade her from running for Mayor in the November 8th election. She faces Lois Preece, the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.
Nowotnik said she placed her bid for Mayor on June 23rd. Since then, she along with her husband Joseph have been hit with a harassment charge by the City of Niota.
"Since I have been running for Mayor it's been just chaos. More or less they are trying to intimidate me from getting out of the race," said Nowotnik.
The couple said it all started when their water was shut off on July 28th because of failure to pay on time and their water meter at the coffee shop was allegedly never connected. They then went to City Hall that day to figure out why they weren't given a notice by the water department.
"I put a record request on the water because there was another person shut off that day too. And that person was also going to run for Mayor; she actually dropped the race because she was being intimidated," said Nowotnik.
She said after that time, they went a couple more times to request records, and videotape the water department office during the visit. I spoke to Jeannie F. Anderson with the City of Niota who told me over the phone video recording is allowed in the office. What is not allowed is recording records that have not been purchased yet- which Cassandra claims she did not do.
"I recorded because I want people to know I am not being snotty with them, but they are telling everyone else that I am going in there that I am coming in there causing chaos and being snotty," said Cassandra.
The complaints led to the harassment charge. Juanita Cagle, who works at the water department is named on the affidavit of complaint. She is also named on the August 24th's police report that said the Nowotniks have been harassing Cagle on social media for weeks, claiming she is embezzling money from the water department and purposely turning off water for people.
Cassandra said the social media posts she has made contained information she uncovered showing what she believes is the water department using money incorrectly. We haven't confirmed the validity of the claims yet.
"With the paperwork and video recording obviously I was not falsely accusing anyone I wanted to show people it wasn't a true accusation," said Nowotnik.
The Pope Law Offices sent us a statement on behalf of the City of Niota reading:
"Pursuant to Public Chapter 337, I have advised a relatively small number of disruptive City of Niota Citizens that their frequent and disruptive entries into City Hall, over-frequency requests, and false statements on social media constitute an intent to disrupt city government operations. Therefore, the City of Niota is taking reasonable steps to limit the referenced disruption pursuant to orderly procedures consistent with Tennessee Law."
Anderson told Local 3 News that they couldn't comment further because the litigation is ongoing.
Is Cassandra feeling intimidated and fearful? "Yes. Actually I am," she said.
However, she said she still plans to run for Mayor.
The court date is scheduled for October 12th at 9:00am.