Three people were shot late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Fort Street, including a nine-year-old boy.
Chattanooga police say that when officers arrived at the scene about 11:16pm, they found a man, female juvenile and the boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
All three were transported to a nearby hospital and examination for their injuries, which police describe as non life threatening.
Police say that investigators learned that all three victims were in a vehicle near the Fort Street location when they realized they were being shot.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous.