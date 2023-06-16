Deputy academy graduation

Photo by HCSO. (L-R) Front Row: Captain Spencer Daniels, Lieutenant Eric Merkle, Pastor Jeffrey Wilson, Mrs. Candy Johnson, Ms. Stacy Johnson, Mr. James Howard, Pastor Sterling Jetton, Training Sergeant Jeremy Durham, Sheriff Austin Garrett & Deputy Chief of Law Enforcement Mark King (L-R) Back Row: Corporal Chris Walker, Mr. Kelvin Scott, Dr. Robert Sharpe, Mr. Freddie Brooks,

& Mr. Lacy Word

Deputies and citizens celebrated the graduation of the first-ever Hamilton County Sheriff's Citizens Academy class on Friday.

Over the course of several weeks, nine local leaders collected 40 hours learning about both the history and operation services of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, including Patrol Services, School Resource Deputy Unit, Narcotics, and Investigative Services.

Participants of the inaugural citizen's academy also completed training exercises ranging from vehicles stops to active shooter response, and toured numerous buildings related to the safety of Hamilton County.

“As Sheriff, I want our citizens to know we are ‘your’ Sheriff’s Office. The HCSO’s purpose is to serve and protect the entire community of Hamilton County and a large part of our mission is to build trust and positive relationships. As part of my vision to always add value in all we do, I created and implemented of a Sheriff’s Citizens Academy to help reinforce our ability to foster meaningful relationships with the citizens we are so proud to serve,” Sheriff Austin Garrett said.

The graduates of the Inaugural Sheriff’s Citizens Academy include:

• Mr. Freddie Brooks

Retired Chattanooga Firefighter, (28 Years)

Executive Director of the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters

• Mr. James Howard

Host, Sunny 92.3 WDEF Radio

Host of WTVC’s This N That

• Reverend Sterling Jetton

Pastor, Shelter Church, East Brainerd

• Ms. Stacy Johnson

Executive Director, La Paz – Chattanooga

• Mrs. Candy Johnson

President & Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Urban League

• Mr. Kelvin Scott

Host, 93.5 FM’s Intouch with the Community Show, Brewer Media

Administrative Assistant to Bishop Kevin Adams, Olivet Baptist Church

& employed full-time by TVA in the Nuclear Division

• Dr. Robert Sharpe

Chief Operations Officer, Hamilton County Department of Education

• Dr. Jeffrey Wilson

Pastor, New United Missionary Baptist Church

Former Hamilton County School Board Member

• Mr. Lacy Word

Transportation Manager II, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Congratulations!