Deputies and citizens celebrated the graduation of the first-ever Hamilton County Sheriff's Citizens Academy class on Friday.
Over the course of several weeks, nine local leaders collected 40 hours learning about both the history and operation services of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, including Patrol Services, School Resource Deputy Unit, Narcotics, and Investigative Services.
Participants of the inaugural citizen's academy also completed training exercises ranging from vehicles stops to active shooter response, and toured numerous buildings related to the safety of Hamilton County.
“As Sheriff, I want our citizens to know we are ‘your’ Sheriff’s Office. The HCSO’s purpose is to serve and protect the entire community of Hamilton County and a large part of our mission is to build trust and positive relationships. As part of my vision to always add value in all we do, I created and implemented of a Sheriff’s Citizens Academy to help reinforce our ability to foster meaningful relationships with the citizens we are so proud to serve,” Sheriff Austin Garrett said.
The graduates of the Inaugural Sheriff’s Citizens Academy include:
• Mr. Freddie Brooks
Retired Chattanooga Firefighter, (28 Years)
Executive Director of the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters
• Mr. James Howard
Host, Sunny 92.3 WDEF Radio
Host of WTVC’s This N That
• Reverend Sterling Jetton
Pastor, Shelter Church, East Brainerd
• Ms. Stacy Johnson
Executive Director, La Paz – Chattanooga
• Mrs. Candy Johnson
President & Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Urban League
• Mr. Kelvin Scott
Host, 93.5 FM’s Intouch with the Community Show, Brewer Media
Administrative Assistant to Bishop Kevin Adams, Olivet Baptist Church
& employed full-time by TVA in the Nuclear Division
• Dr. Robert Sharpe
Chief Operations Officer, Hamilton County Department of Education
• Dr. Jeffrey Wilson
Pastor, New United Missionary Baptist Church
Former Hamilton County School Board Member
• Mr. Lacy Word
Transportation Manager II, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Congratulations!