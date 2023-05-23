This week marks the return of the free Nightfall Concert Series, voted Chattanooga's favorite downtown event.
Set at Miller Plaza and Miller Park, the weekly concerts will run from May 26 through September 1st - rain or shine. At 6 pm, attendees can shop handcrafted artisan goods at the Nightfall Art Market. By 6:30, beverages and food trucks will be open for business.
Now celebrating its 36th season, Nightfall's musical lineup will cover a wide range of genres, and national and international artists, many of them making their Chattanooga debuts at the Miller Plaza stage. Plus, artisans, lawn games, and family-friendly activities.
The much-anticipated Nightfall Concert Series will be a summer highlight for anyone looking to have fun and listen to great music outdoors.