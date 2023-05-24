UPDATE: Nightfall kicks off this season Friday, May 26, with headliner Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at 8 pm and local band Symatree opening the show at 7 pm.
Brooklyn’s Kaleta & Super Yamba Band is fronted by AfroFunk legend Leon Ligan-Majek, a.k.a. Kaleta. The singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria, where Afrobeat was born.
Kaleta started in the late ’70s performing in church and was soon after picked up by iconic Juju master and world music pioneer King Sunny Ade.
A few years later, the musician Fela Kuti came calling. Kaleta would tour the world playing guitar for the King of Afrobeat and touring opportunities with artists like Lauryn Hill.
It was in 2017 that Kaleta & Super Yamba Band rocked Paste Magazine’s Emerging Music Festival in NYC, after which Afropop Worldwide fell in love with Kaleta.
Chattanooga band Symatree will open the show at 7 pm with their blend of rock and funk, using live electronics and a sprinkle of psychedelic improvisation.
Nightfall will feature local food trucks, beer, wine, and cocktails each week.
No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.
PREVIOUS STORY: This week marks the return of the free Nightfall Concert Series, voted Chattanooga's favorite downtown event.
Set at Miller Plaza and Miller Park, the weekly concerts will run from May 26 through September 1st - rain or shine. At 6 pm, attendees can shop handcrafted artisan goods at the Nightfall Art Market. By 6:30, beverages and food trucks will be open for business.
Now celebrating its 36th season, Nightfall's musical lineup will cover a wide range of genres, and national and international artists, many of them making their Chattanooga debuts at the Miller Plaza stage. Plus, artisans, lawn games, and family-friendly activities.
The much-anticipated Nightfall Concert Series will be a summer highlight for anyone looking to have fun and listen to great music outdoors.