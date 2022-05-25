The Chattanooga tradition of free concerts in the summertime returns this Friday. It is the 35th season of Nightfall.

Chattanoogans and visitors will enjoy the free concerts at Miller Plaza every Friday through Labor Day weekend.

Carla Pritchard with Nightfall said the opening act will be "Killa Kees"-a local band.

So Chattanooga, be ready to grab your lawn chair, sip some drinks and jam to the music as Nightfall kicks off its annual summer concert series for a 35th year.

"To present free entertainment, free music concerts on the Miller Plaza Stage starting at 7 o' clock with a local opening act and at 8' o clock we have a headliner from this week New Orleans," said Pritchard.

Last year, everyone was excited to have the event return after COVID.

This year there have been some changes.

"I have chosen three nights of the series to just feature local bands," said Pritchard. "We will have a lot of art vendors, about 25 different local art vendors. Food trucks galore, I've got more people wanting to participate with food trucks than ever this year so we try to squeeze them all in a way that makes sense."

She said this is a tradition that represents our town. "We are focused on music, always have been that is kind of what draws the community together so well and has now for these 35 years," she said.

Pritchard said next Friday June 3rd, they will have the brave's trophy on site for people to enjoy.