Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series will celebrate its 36th season this year with a 15-week season of free outdoor concerts held at Miller Plaza beginning Friday, May 26, and continuing every Friday through September 1.
Shows will begin at 7 pm and end at approximately 9:30 pm.
Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, and lawn games in Miller Park.
Nightfall 2023 Schedule: Headliners / (local openers)
May 26 Kaleta & Super Yamba Band / (Symatree)
June 2 Patrick Sweany / (Clare Donahue Quintet featuring Ken Watters)
June 9 Bywater Call / (Bryanna Fuquea)
June 16 Funk You / (Three Star Revival)
June 23 The Sherlocks / (Red Pawn)
June 30 Road to Nightfall Winners (TBD)
July 7 J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) / (The New Quintet)
July 14 Featuring a co-bill of two different Chattanooga bands:
7 PM Dexter Bell & Friends featuring Karen Collins / 8:20 PM Jimmy Allgood & The It’s Allgood Band
July 21 Red Clay Strays / (Fawley)
July 28 Joshua Hedley / (Magic Birds)
August 4 Victor Wainwright & the Train / (Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck)
August 11 The Banditos / (Oweda)
August 18 Urban Heat / (Ashley and the Xs)
August 25 Sensational Barnes Brothers / (Zowie Boyd)
September 1 Jemere Morgan / (Swayyvo)
Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the 800 block of Market Street.
You can find food trucks and artists on Broad Street and M.L.King Boulevard.
Registration for artist booth space can be found here.
Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available for purchase on-site.
For more information on the free community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit the website here.