Good Monday. We will have amazing weather this evening with low humidity, a few clouds, and temps falling through the 70s into the 60s. Tuesday will be another nice day with temps in the mid to upper 50s in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of only 78 in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or two.
Wednesday looks like better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day and into the evening. They will be hit and miss. We will manage a high of 84.
Thursday and Friday look for the heat and humidity to climb with the high reaching 88 Thursday and 90 on Friday.
Highs will stay near 90 over the weekend with a chance for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.
