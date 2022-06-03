Good Friday! Some clouds and a tinged of humidity this evening, but we will overall have a nice one to kick off Riverbend. There is a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle. Temps will be in the 70s.
Saturday will be spectacular. The humidity will be lower. Temps will be in the low to mid-80s, and we will have no rain.
Sunday we will warm to 88 and the humidity will start to return. We may even get a few stray showers in the afternoon and evening hours.
Next week we will not have much variation. Every day will be in the upper 80s with higher humidity and a chance for a few showers and storms each afternoon.
