Good Friday!! This evening will be a nice one with humidity falling and temps falling through the 70s.
Saturday morning will be amazing with temps in the low 60s and low humidity making it perfect for outdoors on the front porch. We will climb to a tolerable 86 in the afternoon. There is a VERY slight chance for a couple of afternoon sprinkles.
Sunday and Monday will start awesome as well, but the afternoons will be a little warmer with highs in the low 90s.
We will cool a bit toward the middle and end of next week. Temps will go from 88 Tuesday to the low to mid 80s the rest of the week. Each day Tuesday through Friday may sport some spotty afternoon showers.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.