Good Friday! After a record high of 71 (69 the old record set in 1907) yesterday, today was an overall nice one today, and we should have pleasant jacket weather this evening as we slip quickly from the 50s into the 40s, finally settling Saturday morning at 32 for our low. We will climb to 55 Saturday afternoon. We will see clouds building Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as low pressure pushes up from the southwest. Expect light rain showers on and off Saturday night through the day Sunday. Rainfall amounts during that time will hover around 1/4". However, some of our southern communities could see up to 1/2". Temps Sunday will range from 43 in the morning to only 50 in the afternoon.
Monday will remain mostly cloudy. We will start at 36 in the morning and climb to a high of only 49. We may even get a few mountain flurries during the morning hours.
Another round of rain will move in Wednesday followed by another cool-down. By the end of next week, highs will be in the 40s with lows struggling to stay above 30.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.