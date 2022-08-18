Good morning, overall, today will be nice to enjoy being outside. Watch for areas of patchy dense fog this morning with comfortable temperatures in place. The relatively low humidity of the past two days will continue today with a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid-80s. There will be a small chance for a few isolated PM showers, mainly south of Chattanooga and over to Cherokee County in NC. For the few high school football games that are kicking off tonight, temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s. Then, tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible and mild lows in the 60s.
Friday will have more clouds again with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some storms may last into Friday night, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on the forecast over the next 36 hours for Friday Night Football games. The positive news is it won’t be sweltering for the first game of the season.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s with a few scattered showers/storms. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slightly greater chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the low to mid-80s. Monday will continue with those rain chances with highs in the low 80s.