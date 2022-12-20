Good Tuesday. Our weather this evening through Wednesday will be fairly nice. This evening we will drop through the 40s, ultimately falling into the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high in the low 50s.
Thursday we will be cloudy and mild with temps ranging from 41 to 50. We will see some spotty showers throughout the day. Thursday night a strong cold front will bring in a wintry mix that will start as rain and transition into snow overnight. The time frame of the wintry mix will be 9pm to 2am. Following, cold air will rapidly spill into the Tennessee Valley. Winds will also blow from the NW at 15-20mph with higher gusts. Temps Friday morning will be in the low 10s with wind chills -10 to -20. The afternoon will be cold and windy also with the high reaching about 18, and the wind chill staying around 0.
Saturday will also be cold and breezy with temps ranging from 10 to 26 under mostly sunny skies.
Christmas Day will also be mostly sunny, but still cold. We start in the 10s, and climb only to the low 30s.
