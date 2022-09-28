Good Wednesday. It will be another cool, clear, breezy night with temps falling through the 60s. Ultimately we will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with a high of 75, and Friday will keep it going with a high of 76.
Overnight Friday into Saturday we will see some of the rain from Ian moving in. Amounts still depend on the exact track of Ian, but now we are probably looking at about an inch in the Blue Ridge, .10" to .25" in the TN Valley, and less than .10" on the plateau. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 70, and maybe a few remnant showers.
Ian made landfall earlier today as a category 4 hurricane and is producing massive flooding and wind damage across southwest Florida.
