Good Wednesday. Let the broken record play on. Great weather this evening with clear skies.
Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny with highs around 80. We will see clouds moving in late Friday into Friday night as a front moves through. It may also be a little breezy Friday night. No rain is in the forecast with this front.
Cooler air will move in behind the front with the high only reaching 71 on Saturday. It will be a little breezy Saturday as well.
Sunday will start chilly in the low to mid 40s. It will climb to a fall-like 72 in the afternoon.
No rain through the first half of next week as we slowly see temps returning to the upper 70s.
There is a slight chance for some showers toward the end of next week, but I wouldn't get my hopes up yet.
