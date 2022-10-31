Good Monday and happy Halloween! No problems from the weather with trick-or-treating this evening. Temps will be falling through the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The little ones may not even need a jacket this evening.
This will be a warm week. Our average highs this time of year are in the upper 60s. Highs this week will be in the low to mid-70s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and nice with temps ranging from 52 to 73. We will hit 73 again Wednesday with a sun/cloud mix.
Thursday and Friday will sport unseasonably warm highs of about 75.
The weekend will see more cloud cover, and we may even get a few light sprinkles here and there on both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, however, we are keeping the rain chance at only 20%.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.