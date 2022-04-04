Good Monday. We will sail through an impeccable evening with partly cloudy skies and temps dropping from the 70s into the 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are both Storm Alert Weather Days. Tuesday we will see severe weather will to our south during the late morning and early afternoon. We will avoid that for the most part although one or two strong storms COULD pop up in north GA during that time. I think heavy rain will be the biggest issue as we can expect .5" to 1" with the heavier amounts being across north Georgia.
Wednesday will be a warm one with highs near 80. We have a lot of ingredients in place as another cold front works through. That will bring us some strong scattered storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. There is a decent chance some of those storms could become severe. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Thursday will be cooler and dry with a high of 66. Friday will be chilly with temps ranging from 42 to 55. Keep the jacket around Saturday also. We will start the day at 35 and only make it to 53 for the high. Sunday will start cold in the low to mid-30s. We will rebound nicely to a high of 66.
