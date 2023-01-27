Good Friday! The cold weather will continue tonight temps falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday afternoon, however, will be spectacular. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday another front will bring in light and sporadic rain showers mid-morning through Sunday night. The showers may linger into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with the high making it to 58.
It looks like a fairly rainy pattern will set up Tuesday through Friday with good chances for showers each day. Temps during that time will see lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the low 50s.
