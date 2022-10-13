Good Thursday. The much needed rain is gone, and we can refocus on some great fall weather this evening as we fall through the 60s into the 50s and Friday with temps ranging from 46 in the morning to 73 in the afternoon with sunshine all day.
Another front approaches this weekend. Ahead of the front we will warm into the low 80s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. The front may bring a few spotty showers Sunday.
Behind the front we will have a substantial cool down next week. Monday we will only climb to a high of 67. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s! Temps may warm a little after that, but they will stay well below normal.
No rain is on tap for next week.
