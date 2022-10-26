Good Wednesday. We are enjoying a nice fall cool blast today. We will stay chilly through Thursday morning with temps falling into the low to mid-40s, and 30s in the mountains.
We will feel great Thursday afternoon with highs around 70 and sunny skies all around. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 73.
Saturday look for clouds increasing through the day. That will keep our high a little lower at 68.
Low pressure lifting from the south will bring rain showers to the area through the day Sunday into Sunday night.
We will remain cloudy with more isolated showers on Monday. Any showers will taper during the evening, but a shower or two MAY linger into the early evening hours during trick-or-treat.
