Good morning, today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a beautiful fall day after the coolness and clouds of yesterday. Tonight will have some high, thin clouds with cool lows in the 40s.
Friday will be another fantastic day with lots of sunshine, a few clouds, and comfortable highs around 70. Saturday will have more clouds, but it will be the pick day of the weekend for your outdoor plans. It’ll be dry for the daytime and evening with highs around 70 again. Then, rain will move in for Saturday night and continue on and off through the day on Sunday. With the rain showers and clouds, Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few scattered showers should linger on Monday, particularly in the morning. Monday’s highs will be near 68.
Tuesday will be clear again with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 70. Wednesday looks to be great overall in the upper 60s to 70, but there will be a small chance for a couple of isolated showers.