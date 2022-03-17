Good Thursday. We will have a full moon tonight. There will be some cloud cover which may obscure the view a bit. We may get a stray sprinkle this evening, but most will see nothing but temps falling through the 60s.
Friday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will start with overcast skies which will devolve into heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds during mid-morning and last into early afternoon. Late afternoon and evening we will have a chance for a few strong storms to develop, but they will be more isolated. There is a small chance for some storms to be severe. While damaging wind and heavy rain will be the biggest threats, isolated areas of hail and maybe even a spin-up tornado can not be completely ruled out. Rainfall amounts Friday will range from 1/2" to 1".
The weekend will be cooler and awesome. Saturday skies will be clearing with temps ranging from 49 to 60. Sunday will start chilly, but warm to a nice high of 66.
