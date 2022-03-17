Heavy rain, storms Friday
WRCB

Good Thursday. We will have a full moon tonight. There will be some cloud cover which may obscure the view a bit. We may get a stray sprinkle this evening, but most will see nothing but temps falling through the 60s.

Friday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will start with overcast skies which will devolve into heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds during mid-morning and last into early afternoon. Late afternoon and evening we will have a chance for a few strong storms to develop, but they will be more isolated. There is a small chance for some storms to be severe. While damaging wind and heavy rain will be the biggest threats, isolated areas of hail and maybe even a spin-up tornado can not be completely ruled out. Rainfall amounts Friday will range from 1/2" to 1".

The weekend will be cooler and awesome. Saturday skies will be clearing with temps ranging from 49 to 60. Sunday will start chilly, but warm to a nice high of 66.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you