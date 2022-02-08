Good morning, nice weather will continue for the rest of the work/school week. Today will be cold in the morning with afternoon highs from 50-55 under a sunny sky. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday will warm up more to highs in the upper 50s with a few passing clouds. Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds and in the upper 50s again. Finally, Friday will be a taste of spring with mild highs in the low 60s and a mostly sunny sky.
As we look ahead to the weekend, both days will be partly sunny. Saturday will still be mild near 58, and then Sunday will be colder again with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’re keeping an eye on a few light snow showers possible Saturday night through Sunday. At this time, it’s just something to watch for the pattern. There are still a lot of differences in the data.