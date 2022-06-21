State Rep. Bee Nguyen will be the Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state in November.
Nguyen is set to face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the general election.
Nguyen has served in the state House since winning a 2017 special election to succeed Stacey Abrams in a district that includes parts of DeKalb County just east of the Fulton County line and some parts of the city of Atlanta.
Nguyen is also a vice chair of the state Democratic party. She beat former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler in Tuesday's primary runoff election.
