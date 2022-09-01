Hamilton County gained a new mayor, sheriff, and district attorney general.

On Thursday, the Chattanooga Convention Center was filled with tons of friends and family of more than 40 new elected Hamilton County officials that were sworn in.

New Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is ready to hit the ground running.

He said he is excited to be in this role after what has felt like a long journey to get here.

“As you can imagine, early on we are going to step alongside Justin Robertson, our relatively new school superintendent, and begin to lay out a very aggressive, ambitious agenda for public education. Devolving the workforce and eventually economic devolvement all takes care of itself. Frankly, violent crime reduces as you lift young people up into productive lives and careers,” Mayor Wamp said.

He said we need to be honest about what our challenges are in the county.

“Public education is stuck in many parts of our county in perpetual mediocrity. Our school facilities are failing, we have under invested in coaches and athletic facilities. We know what our challenges are, but we have to talk about them. If you can't talk about where your deficiencies are, I do not think we have a chance at making big progress in years to come,” Mayor Wamp said.

New Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp said her main priority is to address the crime in Chattanooga.

“I am going to go ahead today and starting viewing every single violent crime that we have pending in this county right now. The cases that have been on docket for years and years, I have got staff members that are going to come to me and tell me why. Let’s figure this out, let's resolve these cases, let's send more people to prison if they have committed violent crimes, let's focus on juvenile justice, let's focus on Fentanyl, let's focus on what matters,” Coty Wamp said.

She hopes that eight years from now we see a much more efficient criminal system and a decrease in the number of violent crimes.

“What I am going to do is punish criminals, so that it deters other offenders from committing violent crimes. When you do that for a period of years, I believe we will see a reduction in violent crimes. We are going to focus on Fentanyl- you sell Fentanyl in this county, you are going to prison. I can guarantee you that the amount of drug dealers I will send to prison we be much more than the prior administration. That number will go up no matter what,” Coty Wamp said.