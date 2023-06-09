Need an extra jolt in your day? The new Java Jolt Ice Cream from Blue Bell arrived in stores this week.
Java Jolt combines Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl and is available in the pint size for a limited time.
“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”
Also, Dr. Pepper Float Ice Cream is now in stores and has gained much traction, combining the creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet. Available in the half-gallon and pint sizes.