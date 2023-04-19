Soccer fans rejoice -- the turf fields at Lakeshore Park and the Ron Nix Soccer Complex in Dalton have been replaced.
The work to replace the fields was approved in December, and after several weeks of work, the popular soccer facilities are once again ready for use.
Will Chappell, recreation superintendent with the Parks and Rec Department, said “Lakeshore is done...as far as being able to play, they’re back operational.”
The next project for Lakeshore is the resurfacing of the track around the soccer field.
Bids for this project are due on Friday, May 21.