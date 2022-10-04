Beginning Saturday, October 8, drivers in Collegedale will face some new ways to navigate around town as road construction projects nears their completion.
As always, you'll need to pay attention to the signs and road markings, since some of these changes will be important.
The new bridge near the intersection of Tucker Road and Apison Pike will be open, along with new traffic signals. All traffic from Apison Pike and/or University Drive heading to/from Tallant Road or Apison will be routed through that new traffic pattern.
Traffic between the new bridge and Eastview Terrace will be using the new roadway as well.
College Drive East will be closed where it connects to Apison Pike for approximately one month.
Also, the new Tucker Road and Spalding Drive connections to Apison Pike will be opened.