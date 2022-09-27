Starting on October 3, parents dropping off or picking up students at Collegedale Academy Elementary School will be greeted with a new traffic pattern.
The city says that all elementary school traffic will enter Ile’s Drive, near Southern Adventist University’s Ile’s P.E. Center and Hulsey Wellness Center, and proceed through the Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s upper church parking lot toward College Drive East, where they will make a right turn onto College Drive East and proceed toward Collegedale Academy Elementary’s school drop-off/pick-up area at the front of the school.
Left turns will not be allowed out of the church parking lot.
The church’s lower parking lot will be closed to any traffic, other than what is directly related to the Kiddie Kampus day care operating in the church facility.
Iles Drive and the area of the church’s upper parking lot have been striped to accommodate two- way traffic. All College Drive East traffic coming from the direction of the Collegedale Academy High School or Middle School may access this two-way private drive to avoid the elementary school’s traffic.