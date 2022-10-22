New TN plates to support the Hunter Museum

Now you can change out your generic TN license plate for a new arts specialty plate that supports the Tennessee Arts Commission and organizations including the Hunter Museum.
The State of Tennessee offers more than 100 specialty license plates for Tennessee motorists to display on their registered motor vehicles. These plates represent special interest organizations, professional organizations, colleges and universities, branches of the military and other topics. Most of these plates are available at your local county clerk’s office. However, you may want to call and check before traveling to the clerk’s office.
A Specialty License Plate costs $35 each year. You can exchange your current license plate for a Specialty License Plate anytime, the county clerk will prorate your fees.
County clerks charge an additional $1 fee for the issuance of a specialty plate. This makes the fee $36 for specialty plates and $71 for personalized specialty plates, plus the standard state registration fee and any wheel taxes imposed by local governments.