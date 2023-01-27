This morning, Sen. Adam Lowe joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings.
The two discussed Senate Bill 0442, introduced by Lowe and passed on first consideration by the Senate on Thursday.
The bill is named ‘Dillard’s Law,’ after the Christmas Day crash in Bradley County, in which a drunk driver struck the car of Dustin and Brittany Dillard, killing the pair and injuring their three children.
This bill is different from the law that was created following the deadly crash that killed a Chattanooga Police officer in 2016 which requires drunk drivers who kill a parent to pay child support for the victim's children.
This new bill would allow the surviving parent/guardian of a child whose parent was a victim of vehicular homicide to convert a restitution order for child maintenance payments to a civil judgment at any time, rather than following the conclusion of the defendant’s sentence.
Watch the full interview at: https://youtu.be/Xs7ZMzOZ0Gc?t=1791