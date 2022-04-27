A new law has been signed to provide more people with access to life saving treatment for opioid overdose. This is a new strategy being used to combat the increase in fatal overdoses fueled by fentanyl.
The former pharmacy practice agreements allowed distribution of Naloxone, or Narcan, only to a person who was trained. Now, with the Access to Naloxone Act, anyone, like non profits, schools, police and more will be able to purchase supplies.
"People should be able to get to this life saving device," Addiction Prevention Advocate Brenda Purcell said.
Naloxone is an approved US FDA treatment for opioid overdose.
"Often this will help save someone, allow you to get them into an emergency room situation, evaluation, and hopefully open the doors for treatment for them," Purcell said.
Purcell said her son was just 30 years old when he died. She said illicit fentanyl killed him.
"But I decided that I would do what I could to support other men and women and victims that are going through now probably the second largest health crisis we've seen," Purcell said.
This law could be a lifeline in Tennessee, where the opioid epidemic is deadlier than ever and Naloxone isn't widely dispersed. Purcell said more access to it may have saved her son's life.
"When minutes count, I believe it could have saved him," Purcell said.
The Chattanooga Police Department said fentanyl started showing up in toxicology reports four years ago, but in 2021 became the leading cause of death for overdoses. The narcotics division reported 300 overdose calls, 42 deaths so far this year.
"Nothing is safe, nothing is safe," Purcell said.
The legislation takes effect July 1, 2022. A representative for the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug and Other Addiction Services said they're working to get information to providers, communities and other non profits to help them utilize the new access to Naloxone.
The Hamilton County Coalition provides overdose awareness training and kits are available that include Narcan. Call 423-305-1149 to get yours.