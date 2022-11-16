New technology at Parkridge Health is leading the way to reduce colon cancer

Parkridge Medical Center is the first hospital in Chattanooga to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the detection of precancerous colonic polyps during screening colonoscopies.
Enhanced screening through artificial intelligence (AI) is a powerful new ally in the prevention of colorectal cancer (CRC).
“Parkridge Health System is proud to offer the first and only computer-aided polyp detection system in the Chattanooga area using AI to aid in the prevention of colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Tim Grant, chief medical officer. “Bringing innovative technology to Hamilton County is what Parkridge Health strives for every day. Our goal is to provide our community with the technology that will support minimally invasive procedures, increase efficiency and enhance our ability to provide the best patient care options close to home.”
Colorectal cancer remains the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, and the second-leading cause of cancer-related death among men and women in the United States.
CRC screenings help physicians find colon cancer before it causes symptoms and when the chances for successful treatment, optimal outcomes, and fewer adverse effects, are greatest.
Evidence suggests that precancerous colon polyps will be found in one out of every four individuals who undergo screening colonoscopy at the age of 45.
The computer-aided polyp detection system was “trained” with 13 million pictures of precancerous polyps to precisely recognize their surface characteristics during a colonoscopy.
This enhanced ability to detect precancerous colon polyps will likely result in better CRC screenings and improved outcomes.
To schedule a colonoscopy at Parkridge Medical Center using this advanced technology, individuals must have a referral from their primary care physician. For more information, or to make an appointment, visit ParkridgeHealth.com or call MedLine at (423) 622-6848 for a no-cost referral.