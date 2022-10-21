Friday, Attorney Robin Flores filed a civil lawsuit against the owners of 'The Boneyard' for $1.9M after his client Caleb Young was knocked unconscious by the bar's security guard.
Local 3 News received exclusive surveillance from a nearby bar that shows the moments leading up to the altercation between a security guard and Young.
At 10:16 p.m. Young can be seen chatting with a group of men at the bike racks. Almost three minutes later the men leave and Young meets another group that was heading into boneyard.
"It shows a guy, he's just drunk. He's coming up to folks, he's talking to them, they're responding friendly, their giving him hugs, fist bumping," said Flores.
At 10:20 p.m. Young is ID'ed by bouncer and let into the bar.
"Then my client's bank records show he ran up a bill of $24.08."
Only two minutes later video shows him being escorted out. Young and security guards talk for almost a minute before one of the security guard shoves him to the ground. He gets back up, punches the guard, and then the guard knocks him unconscious.
Flores filed a civil lawsuit against the owners of 'The Boneyard' and the unidentified security guards for injuries he said Young received during the altercation.
"He's missing teeth, he's going to need some dental reconstruction," explained Flores.
Initially, the Chattanooga Police Department closed the case calling Young the primary aggressor, but it has since been re-opened.
During a press conference this week, we asked Police Chief Celeste Murphy about the investigation into 'The Boneyard' fight. She declined to answer our questions, citing an on-going investigation.
Flores said the next steps are to identify who the security guards are and serve them with the civil lawsuit.